Letter: North Dakota physicians thank Burgum for recent health orders

We, as North Dakota physicians, support and thank Governor Burgum for his recent executive orders mandating masks, restricting large crowds, and limiting restaurant hours/capacity. We are grateful to Governor Burgum for taking this step to protect North Dakotans’ lives in a way that optimizes livelihoods under the circumstances of significant COVID case rates, hospitalizations, and deaths in our state. We recognize that these classic mitigation strategies, along with isolation of positive cases and quarantining of close contacts, as well as frequent handwashing and disinfecting surfaces, are the only viable options for significantly reducing the burden of COVID disease in our state while we await a successful vaccine. We thank North Dakotans for their compliance with these orders. We know that this may require significant sacrifices on the part of many of you. Please know that you are helping us, your health care providers and public health workers, to do our best to keep us all safe, while preserving our ability to continue caring for you when needed in our hospitals and clinics.