Letter: North Dakota physicians thank Burgum for recent health orders

We, as North Dakota physicians, support and thank Governor Burgum for his recent executive orders mandating masks, restricting large crowds, and limiting restaurant hours/capacity. We are grateful to Governor Burgum for taking this step to protect North Dakotans’ lives in a way that optimizes livelihoods under the circumstances of significant COVID case rates, hospitalizations, and deaths in our state. We recognize that these classic mitigation strategies, along with isolation of positive cases and quarantining of close contacts, as well as frequent handwashing and disinfecting surfaces, are the only viable options for significantly reducing the burden of COVID disease in our state while we await a successful vaccine. We thank North Dakotans for their compliance with these orders. We know that this may require significant sacrifices on the part of many of you. Please know that you are helping us, your health care providers and public health workers, to do our best to keep us all safe, while preserving our ability to continue caring for you when needed in our hospitals and clinics.
Know that this is not something that we need to bear forever. We are hopeful that if we all step up to make these sacrifices together now, we can hope for a flattening of the curve within two incubation cycles (or about four weeks). This will buy us precious time to deploy forthcoming better therapies, and efficacious vaccines, both of which appear to be close at hand.
In this season of Thanksgiving, we thank our governor for taking these much-needed steps, and we thank you for doing your part with us to fight this historic pandemic.
Stay healthy, North Dakotans!
Dr. Kathy Anderson, Dr. Travis Anderson, Dr. Samuel Anim, Dr. Stephanie Antony, Dr. Laura Archuleta, Dr. Dragos Balf, Dr. Gabriela Balf-Soran, Dr. Barbara Bentz, Dr. Lea Berentson, PsyD, Dr. Tim Blaufuss, Dr. Stephen Boateng, Dr. Nicholas Bradbury, Dr. Shannon Bradley, Dr. James Buhr, Dr. Ann Cadwalader, Dr. Nicole Careen, Dr. Paul Carson, Dr. Thomas Carver, Dr. Joan Connell, Dr. Kevin Dahmen, Dr. Jeff DeSmidt, Dr. Faith Dieleman, Dr. Terry Dwelle, Dr. Jason Erpelding, Dr. Ellen Feldman, Dr. David Field, Dr. Rene Fredstrom, Dr. Teresa Frey, Dr. Roshan Ghimire, Dr. Yvonne Gomez, Dr. Jean Gustafson, Dr. John Hagan, Dr. Ryan Hegge, Dr. Theresa Hegge, Dr. Chris Henderson, Dr. Melissa Horner, Dr. Jeff Hostetter, Dr. Michael Jankoviak, Dr. Julie Kenien, Dr. Arshad Khan, Dr. Lisa Kozel, Dr. Parag Kumar, Dr. Melissa Kunkel, Dr. Collette Lessard, Dr. Oscar Lianos, Dr. Sarah Lien, Dr. Molly Linn, Dr. Samuel Lohstreter, Dr. Sayed Mahmoudi, Dr. Antranik Mangardich, Dr. Candelaria Martin, Dr. Steve Mattson, Dr. Stephen McDonough, Dr. William McKinnon, Dr. Andrew McLean, Dr. Jagila Minso, Dr. Jason Moe, Dr. Avish Nagpal, Dr. Himadri Nath, Dr. Diane Nelson, Dr. Vanessa Nelson, Dr. Kaye Obregon, Dr. Amy Oksa, Dr. Michael Opoku-Darko, Dr. Jennifer Peterson, Dr. Myra Quanrud, Dr. Kristina Rauser-Foltz, Dr. Shannon Sauter, Dr. Melissa Seibel, Dr. Agnieszka Solberg, Dr. Haley Svedjan, Dr. Grant Syverson, Dr. Marcin Szember, Dr. Randy Szlabick, Dr. Robert Tanous, Dr. Alex Thompson, Dr. Brenda Thurlow, Dr. Chris Tiongson, Dr. Parveen Wahab, Dr. Daniel Walsh, Dr. Joel Walz, Dr. Derek Wayman, Dr. Maria Weller, Dr. Steven Weiser, Dr. Jane Winston and Dr. Joshua Wynne
