As another manufactured crisis plays out in D.C. and the debt ceiling calamity edges closer to materializing, I am reminded of why I ran for U.S. Senate in 2022. It is because North Dakota needs representation that is willing fulfill the oath of office and put aside dangerous partisan posturing.

I accepted the election results that I had lost my bid for the U.S. Senate on Nov. 8 and I felt great. I still do. I told people and continue to, “If this is what losing feels like then I can’t imagine what winning feels like.”

I attribute this feeling of exhilaration and accomplishment to running on democratic principles, being true to supporting rural communities, focusing on transforming our state’s mental health care system, fully funding public education, using federal tools to address childcare and workforce shortages, and bringing real innovation to our agricultural and energy sectors.

All those issues continue to matter to North Dakotans.

Not one of our federal GOP representatives is addressing those issues with impactful or meaningful legislation.

Meanwhile, the best bills to make it across the governor’s desk this legislative session originated from Democrats, because they did the hard work writing good policy.

Democrats will continue to fight against the myopic supermajority.

Democrats are working to simultaneously dismantle hate, rebuild statewide infrastructure, and rebrand as the party of Reason and Competence.

We are working to energize and activate a dormant and marginalized populace to counter the far right takeover of politics.

I remain energized because I believe in the promise of democracy.

I believe North Dakotans will reconcile truth with democratic action when the fog of partisan-culture war lifts.

I believe that we can do better.

Together, we can do the hard work of building a more just and perfect union.

Katrina Christiansen, Jamestown