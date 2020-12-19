Letter: North Dakota needs net metering

Our utilities need to work with their customers (you) to build systems where if an individual wants to produce his own electricity he can do it without interference.

Right now of you want to place solar panels on your roof all the utility has to pay you is "avoided cost." Which is about 2.5 cents per kilowatt hour, they charge you about 11.5 cents per/KW hour. Many states have passed regulations that don't allow the utilities to gouge you by allowing net metering. The utility pays you the same price as they charge you per KW hour. (they can charge fees to recoup line charges, about$50 per month.) In round numbers, a home owner in Minnesota can place solar panels on his roof and expect a return on investment in nine years. In North Dakota the return on investment is 30-40 years.

We here at the Citizens Local Energy Action Network (C.L.E.A.N.) want this practice corrected. Most states have net metering in place, and you see thousands of solar panels in use. North Dakota must join the 21st century and pass either a state net metering law or the utilities can step up and do it themselves.