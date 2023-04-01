In North Dakota, 58,335 people have diabetes, and according the 2022 North Dakota Diabetes Report, another 177,618 have pre-diabetes. The fastest growing diabetic age group is age 45-50. This disease is costly and getting more expensive as our population ages.

I’m retired and I’m diabetic. Recently my insurer stopped covering my continuous insulin pump supplies. Now I pay out of pocket. I hear a lot of stories about people struggling to afford insulin. People who have retired but must work again, people who ration their insulin – risking their lives because they can’t afford their medication.

I’m happy that at the national level Medicare now caps 30-day supplies of insulin at $35. I’m also pleased that some big drug companies are putting a cap on a few of their insulin products. But the state has a part in this battle. Only the 2,843 diabetics covered by Medicare Part D will see their insulin costs drop under the new law, and not all diabetics use the insulin brands affected by the limited action from drug companies.

Making insulin more affordable is something legislators can do yet this session. Senate Bill 2140 would cap the price of a 30-day supply of insulin for state employees at $25, and co-payments for related medical supplies also would be capped at $25 per 30 days. The bill then directs the PERS Board to study the impacts and bring forward a bill in 2025 to apply this cap to everyone. This would be a big step forward.

Medications don’t work if you can't afford them. That’s why I am actively engaged in AARP’s fight to make sure every American can afford the prescriptions they need to stay healthy. And, that’s why I will be asking my local legislators to support SB 2140, and you should, too.

Ellen Schafer, Bismarck

AARP North Dakota Executive Council member