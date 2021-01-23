Letter: North Dakota lost good leader with death of Jesse Taken Alive

North Dakota lost a good leader in 2020 upon the death of Jesse Taken Alive.

I am writing this on Martin Luther King Day and contemplating what good leadership is all about. Out of the downward vortex of mistreatment, broken promises, darkness, anger and hurt on the Standing Rock Reservation, Jesse Taken Alive emerged as a strong and gentle leader. He led peaceful but relentless efforts to bring about change for his people. The person I came to know as Jay carried deep in his heart his Sioux heritage and culture and worked hard to better the lives of those who chose him to lead.

Jesse did not get discouraged and faced difficult problems with grit and a smile. A servant leader and prayer warrior, he sought not to knock down others who were oppressive and bigoted, but to lift up his people to equal standing and change others through love and kindness. Jesse Taken Alive was a people person.