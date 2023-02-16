The North Dakota Legislature is proposing and approving a trove of bills that could eventually lead to the elimination of these state and local government entities, among others:

The ND Board of Higher Education The ND Department of Public Instruction The ND Board of Social Work Examiners The ND Board of Medicine Your local school board Your local city council Your local county commission Your local library board

This Legislature knows better than any of these public bodies how to make decisions about virtually everything. With its breadth of knowledge and expertise, the Legislature will make many of the important decisions previously the responsibility of these state and local government bodies.

The governor wouldn’t have to appoint members to the state boards and we could eliminate local elections for these local bodies.

Parents, you can relax. The Legislature will decide what books your children can read, keep them from having to interact with people who are different, and tell them what to believe about our country’s history. Your children won’t have to learn how to think for themselves.

We can also eliminate the state Constitution because this Legislature pays no attention to it.

Think how much better off we will be when freed from these important decisions that impact our lives. Someday we might receive robots programmed by the legislature and we will no longer need to consult our personal health care providers, our clergy, we won’t need teachers or university professors, counselors, social workers, and other professionals. Eventually, everything will be decided for us.

For this freedom from making our own decisions or having local control of our lives, we can thank the Republican members of our wonderful Legislature.

Whew, what a relief!

Dan Rice, Fargo