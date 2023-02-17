When I think about growing up in rural North Dakota, I think of Class B boys basketball tournaments. Families load up their cars with snacks and school colors and head to the game to cheer on the home team no matter the weather or distance. The tournament is where core memories of team rivalries and teen bonding are made. The games are a North Dakota symbol of the power of connection and community fostered by our rural schools. I’ll leave the debate about the three tier system for another day.

Anyone who lives rural in North Dakota knows we are continually fighting to maintain our close knit community and quality of life; and, it is not always easy.

Now there is a new battle for rural families to take up with the debate at the state legislature over HB 1532, a school voucher program. On first glance, the bill seems to empower parents with more educational options but dig just a little deeper and it’s easy to expose the negative impact vouchers would have on our cherished Class B schools.

Voucher programs drain funding and resources from public schools as they redirect public funds to private and religious schools. This can lead to a decrease in the quality of education offered at public schools and negatively impact the students who attend them. The resource drain from vouchers can result in subpar educational experiences; especially for rural students where schools are already strapped for funds and weighing options of consolidation or closure.

Our rural way of life, those Class B memories, are at risk if HB 1532 passes. The negative effects on public schools and the students who attend them is just too high. The ND legislature must reject the voucher program bill.

Karen Michalka, Bismarck