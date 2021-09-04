Letter: North Dakota legislators set to copy and paste Texas abortion ban

By now you have heard the news, the state of Texas has implemented the most extreme abortion ban in the county. This unconstitutional law bans abortion at six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant.

In lieu of government enforcement of this sweeping restriction, private individuals can sue anyone who "aids or abeds" an abortion. This means anyone from a neighbor, a distant relative or even an anonymous anti-choice activist from behind their computer screen in another state can sue in hopes to earn the $10,000 reward.

This is part of a national agenda to end access to abortion in this country. In North Dakota anti-choice legislators have announced they intend to replicate it here at home. Who are these anti-choice politicians representing? Polls repeatedly and reliably show that 7 out of 10 Amercians do not want the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. And, let us not forget in 2014 North Dakota voters went to the voting booth to soundly reject an abortion ban at a rate of 2 to 1.

How did we get to this place where the will of the people is not only dismissed but where politicians champion policy completely antithetical to our values? The answer is simple. Complacency of leadership. Our legislative leaders have allowed a very vocal, often nefarious, always aggressive minority to manipulate the process and platforms.