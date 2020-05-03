Letter: North Dakota legislative leaders ready for work ahead

Some have asked if we intend to call a special session to address the COVID-19 response and other budgetary concerns. The truth is, calling a special session right now would be premature and a misuse of taxpayer dollars. We have not yet seen the full impact from PPP or EIDL payments, nor have we received guidance on the CARES Act agriculture assistance program. In addition, many of the concerns related to COVID-19 are already being addressed at the state and local levels in ways that do not require legislative action. For example, the Bank of North Dakota loan program is a way the state is responding to gaps in federal funding that falls fully within the authority of the bank.

From a state budgeting perspective, we do not yet have a full picture on sales tax revenue impacts, which is a key indicator of the state’s overall economy. Nor do we have stable oil prices with which to make budgetary projections. All of this information should be much clearer by the time we prepare for the regular session in December. Any additional spending or adjustments that require approval in the meantime can be addressed by the interim Budget Section, which is the norm during every interim. Special sessions are best reserved for defined issues that can be addressed with adequate information and ample time for discussion, which is not the case at the present time.

We are proud of North Dakotans coming together during these unprecedented times and we stand ready for the work ahead. With grit, determination and smart leadership, we will get through this together and emerge as a stronger and more united North Dakota.

Rep. Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, is North Dakota House majority leader and Sen. Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, is Senate majority leader.

