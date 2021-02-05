Letter: North Dakota leaders should support wind energy

Across North Dakota’s landscape, we are home to an abundance of natural resources that help grow our economy. One of these resources is wind. You may not know it, but wind energy is growing faster than just about any other energy source. The next time you see the wind blowing, think about the incredible potential that we have in North Dakota. Our leaders should continue supporting this energy source well into the future.

One of the most important benefits of wind projects is how they benefit not only the state, but the local economy. Wind farms are often a mainstay in rural North Dakota communities and they have been a great contributor here in Morton County. Wind provides low-cost energy, but projects also generate millions of dollars in local revenue and increase our economic activity.

I can tell you firsthand that projects such as the Bison Wind Energy Center in New Salem are living proof that wind farms and communities can be critical partners in making these projects a success. A new wind farm is also being proposed in New Salem, and I hope that our local leaders will support the development and follow through of this project.