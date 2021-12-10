Letter: North Dakota leaders ignore common sense on COVID

ND Industrial Commission mandates duplicity and stupidity over science and common sense.
Facing Pandemic Facts:
1918: 1,378 confirmed North Dakota deaths due to Spanish Flu (NDHistory, Vol. 86, No.1, 2021)
10/12/21: Sanford (Bismarck) Health.org (Re: Covid-19) – Hospitalized: Unvaccinated, 192; Vaccinated, 19 = 211; ICU: Unvaccinated, 45; Vaccinated, 3 = 48; On Ventilator: Unvaccinated, 29; Vaccinated, 1 = 30.
12/07/2021: 1,928 confirmed North Dakota deaths due to Coronavirus, (health.nd.gov/coronavirus)
Avoiding Pandemic Facts:
“I am concerned about what is happening … when we allow businesses/corporations to dictate to their employees ‘get vaccinated or lose your job.’” - ND Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring, Bismarck Tribune, 10/13/21. “(Attorney General Wayne) Stenehjem and Gov. Doug Burgum stressed that the lawsuit (to block federal coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers) is not about whether people should get vaccinated.” - Bismarck Tribune, 11/30/21.
People are also reading…
The Wages of Duplicity and Stupidity: Death and Dishonor
These three men are political and moral cowards; miserly to boot. They are terrified at the thought of forcing companies (some of them political donors) to pay vaccinated employees for doing the right thing. How many deaths will it take ‘til the unvaccinated are forced to face the vaccinated and admit that too many North Dakotans have died in the wake of these double speaking wimps, void of integrity and failing to proactively lead on this vital matter of public health - the charge of all elected officials, especially the three most powerful in the state?
Charlie Barber, Mandan