I want to express my disappointment and disdain for the North Dakota Legislature. Instead of investing the legacy money in the state and take care of the people who voted for them, they are targeting transgender kids. They would like to erase them as was indicated in a recent article. Why don’t they have a transgender day and invite people to stone them like in the biblical days. That should make them feel good about what they are concentrating on. Forget about investing in schools and just about anything else that would make North Dakota a good place to live. What about the small towns and small businesses? They are presenting themselves as holier-than thou and seem not to care about their constituents.