Bullies prefer soft targets. It is the hallmark of their moral cowardice. Violent bullies tend to be men of varying ages when it involves mass shootings at schools, churches, college campuses, and social gatherings, or individual assaults in homes, hospitals and locker rooms.

Legislative bullies, like those in the North Dakota House and Senate in Bismarck, also prefer soft targets, but these bullies come in female, as well as male form. No news yet on transgender bullies, but there are, of course, very few of them. “All the easier to persecute them, my dear,” as the wolf might have said.

ND House Bills 1249 and 1489 (to “restrict transgender athletes in North Dakota K-12 and intercollegiate sports”), and Senate Bill 2231 (to “bar school districts…to accommodate transgender students unless parents give explicit permission…”) are attempts to solve non-existent problems, hatched by narrow minds. Broader issues of realistically facing up to climate change, and the larger evils of savage capitalism and organized bigotry remain unaddressed. These pathetic decrees are triumphs of ignorance, arrogance and fear, over tolerance; over King Lear’s, “None Doth Offend,” and Christ’s “Beatitudes.”

North Dakotans need to “grow up” on this issue. Our children and grandchildren in school, or who frequent local gymnasiums and watering holes, are not in danger of catching a “Transgender, or LGBTQ Virus.” “Grooming” is for horses, hairstyles, and regular bathing; not young people whose physiological makeup is determined from birth. Kudos to Governor Doug Burgum for behaving like an adult in vetoing some of this toxic, Police-State-intrusive, legislation in the past. His is a thankless task; with a Legislature that prefers doctors who prescribe Ivermectin over those who prescribe Covid vaccines.

Charlie Barber, Mandan