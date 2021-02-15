Letter: North Dakota is paying too much for Medicaid expansion

The saying goes that to understand what someone values, you should look at their checkbook.

In almost every state, Medicaid is among the most expensive parts of the budget. North Dakota is no exception.

However, North Dakota is the exception in one area: Our state pays more than any other state for Medicaid expansion members -- over 50% more. In fact, last year the state spent $309 million on about 20,000 expansion members compared to $300 million for about 70,000 members in the traditional Medicaid program.

Taxpayers deserve better, and they deserve to know how we got to this point.

In 2013, North Dakota approved the expansion of Medicaid to cover able-bodied adults whose income falls below 138% of the federal poverty level.

The arguments in favor of Medicaid expansion were that the federal government would pay about 90 cents on the dollar and the state would pay the remaining 10 cents. Medicaid expansion would increase the percentage of people who have health insurance, and insurance would improve health outcomes so that expansion members could return to the workforce.