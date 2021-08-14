Letter: North Dakota ill-prepared for delta variant surge

COVID is changing and the delta variant is contagious as chickenpox. Unfortunately, North Dakota is ill-prepared as schools and universities are about to welcome students back. Statewide leaders have not learned from their mistakes and are about to repeat them.

Last fall, “a light touch of government and individual responsibility” resulted in COVID open season on our grandmas and grandpas. North Dakota’s mask wearing and social distancing were among the worst in the U.S. and 500 of our beloved elderly died during November. We had the highest death rate in the world for 1 ½ months!

This fall, unless community leaders act, our children will be at risk and there is the real possibility that many will become ill, get hospitalized and some may even die. Most children will not be able to get highly effective and safe COVID vaccines until 2022, only one vaccine is currently available to those 12 years and older and only 25% of teenagers have received one shot. Our COVID immunizations rates are now well below the national average and rank 42nd among states, Puerto Rico and D.C. Incentives are needed.

Our cases have gone up six fold and hospitalizations doubled in the past month due to failure to get enough immunized and poor mask wearing. Last summer’s surge led to the catastrophe in the fall.