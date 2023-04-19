The North Dakota Legislative Assembly is missing an important opportunity to advance pro-life services in the state. The short-sighted action of representatives will result in a major victory for pro-abortion advocates who want to limit access to life-affirming services and confuse women dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. Given the overwhelming pro-life majority in the state, it’s impossible to justify this glaring blunder.

Pregnancy Resource Centers (PRCs) are the front lines when it comes to reaching pregnant women looking for options. They are the only place where women can learn of the full array of choices before them. While the other side likes to call itself “pro-choice,” there are far too many instances of women going into an abortion clinic and being coerced into an abortion. Even the staunchest abortion activists admit that this goes on in abortion clinics across America.

Unfortunately, Big Tech companies like Google, Amazon, Yelp, and others are proactively working against PRCs. They manipulate search results and apply inconsistent policies when these centers advertise their pro-life services online. They make sure it’s an uneven playing field for pro-life centers all while abortion clinics and allies master the system to ensure confusion and disinformation.

That’s why it is so important to have a dedicated resource to help reach women who are online searching for answers. Right now, North Dakota has a primitive website that does allow a woman to find the most basic information available, if she comes across the site. However, there seems to be little consideration to ease of use, keyword searches, or other important elements that make this vital information useful and readily available to a pregnant woman.

Senate Bill 2185 would dedicate up to $100,000 to the creation and promotion of a new website that would help women find the life-affirming services available in their town. The promotion of the site is just as important as the creation. It does no good to have a website with the necessary information if you don’t know how to work within the unbalanced system created by Google and others.

However, too many North Dakota representatives don’t get it so they’re going to punt. Although SB 2185 has passed the Senate, the bill has died in the House because representatives are uninformed and misunderstand the need for having an effective tool like this.

PRCs offer a real alternative for women who find themselves with an unplanned pregnancy. They offer free services like ultrasounds, parenting classes, financial resources, and a host of other amenities. But none of these matters if a nervous pregnant woman can’t find a useful website that provides information about available care nearby.

The existence of a website is just the first step in helping North Dakotan women. Much more is needed. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) can drive women to the website by showing various pages of the site in search engine results. Paid Search can elevate the website’s reach even more. Social media can help drive awareness and engagement needed to spread the word about the help available to women in the state. A website without accompanying marketing efforts is like organizing an impressive party but forgetting to send out the invites. No one came because no one knew it had been planned.

Unfortunately, time is running out for representatives to correct this misguided mistake. Learning the truth about the online environment for pro-life services will help these folks see that this modest investment will result in lives saved and families restored. It’s time for them to act before it’s too late.