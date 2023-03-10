As North Dakota health care providers, we oppose legislation that would forbid health care professionals from providing gender-related care to our transgender young people. North Dakota needs to be a state where parents and families are free to pursue the best possible health care for our youth. As providers, we recognize the seriousness of Gender Dysphoria. Treating this condition improves functioning and saves lives. To ignore these needs would constitute medical neglect.

We use well-established best practices and ethical guidelines based on decades of scientific research in transgender care. We receive guidance from multiple professional sources including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Psychological Association, the Endocrine Society, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the World Professional Association of Transgender Health. This evidenced-based care needs no legislative action.

Health care professionals who provide gender care do more than just serve transgender youth. We are diabetes providers, mental health providers, pediatricians, and more. If this ban on transgender youth care goes into effect, providers will consider leaving our state, decreasing access to care for everyone.

When providing this care, we see things like a student going from barely being able to raise their hand in class to competing on the debate team. We see kids finding themselves and thriving. This care, when medically appropriate, helps kids to be safe, happy, and healthy.

Please trust us, as medically trained and licensed health care providers. We urge our lawmakers to vote “NO” on HB1254.

Becoming Balanced

Canopy Medical Clinic

Dakota Foot & Ankle Clinic

New Story Counseling Services

North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Planned Parenthood North Central States

Sweetbrier Behavioral Health

Volk Human Services