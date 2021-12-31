Letter: North Dakota has paid price for low vaccination rates

As our state passed the grim milestone of 2,000 COVID dead, it should be noted more deaths and hospitalizations came to the west during delta.

Nine of the top 10 ND counties (Sheridan, Adams, McLean, Sioux, Mercer, Mountrail, Kidder, Hettinger, and Billings) with highest death rates since Aug. 1 had immunization rates lower than ND’s average of 52.5% primary COVID immunization complete. North Dakota is 43rd worst in immunizations and 49th worst in mask use in the U.S.

Morton County had the 16th highest ND death rate with 29 deaths since Aug. 1 and Burleigh had the 18th highest death rate with 84 deaths. Both counties had delta death rates twice that of Cass County.

Similarly, nine of the top 10 ND counties (Sheridan, Grant, Emmons, McLean, Wells, Golden Valley, Morton, Adams, and Mercer) with highest hospitalization rates since Aug. 1 had immunization rates lower than ND’s overall rate.

Morton County had the seventh highest hospitalization rate with 117 hospitalized since Aug. 1 and Burleigh had the 11th highest rate with 450 hospitalized. Both counties had delta hospitalization rates twice that of Cass County.

Cass and Grand Forks counties have higher immunization rates than western counties and have been impacted less.

North Dakota executive and legislative leaders remain clueless in leading our state out from the abyss of unnecessary hospitalizations and deaths, terrified of right-wing anti-science extremists. Misinformation should be condemned and counteracted and not ignored.

What did a “light touch of government and individual responsibility” get our state? Two thousand dead and among the worst mask wearing and immunizations in the U.S.

There was a price to pay during delta for not being immunized and not wearing masks and social distancing. For many of the 460 North Dakotans who died of COVID since Aug. 1, it was the ultimate price.

Dr. Stephen McDonough, Bismarck

