Letter: North Dakota has many clinics for women's health

In the Bismarck Tribune on July 27, Kristie Wolff talks about if there is no clinic operating in North Dakota, women will have to travel further. Why doesn't she call the clinic that she is referring to that it is an abortion clinic. Abortion in the dictionary is defined as "the purposeful termination of a human life." There are all kinds of clinics in North Dakota for women for health care. Why do people go to Mayo Clinic? There, they try to save lives. People even come from other countries to try and save their lives. I'm sure it is not cheap to travel there. Kristie Wolff cites transportation, gas, money, child care, and time off of work to travel to an abortion clinic. I would rather save a life than kill one. Weren't doctors meant to save lives instead of destroying them. I'm sure the abortion clinics are making most of their money from abortions after killing over 63 million innocent lives. People, you should know, there are families waiting to have a baby. Adoption is an option.