Letter: North Dakota has enough food

The grocery industry of the USA and particularly North Dakota is working overtime to meet the needs of our customers. The spread of COVID-19 has certainly changed the way our industry operates, but it has not stopped the cows from milking, the corn from becoming cereal and the fruit trees haven't stopped producing. Most everything that is sold in our grocery stores is grown and processed in the United States.

Our grocery store shelves are empty because of an increase in demand from customers, not a lack of inventory. Stores are setting purchase limits on certain items to try and ensure your neighbor has a chance to purchase like products. They have changed hours of operation to restock product and sanitize their stores. Many are reaching out to employees from businesses that had to shut down to fill needed positions. Stores have indicated that advertising is set many weeks in advance and want their customers to know that in the short run some items for a particular ad may not be available. There is evidence that reusable bags could be a carrier of COVID-19 as well as other viral respiratory illnesses. Some stores may prohibit their use or ask that you bag your own. Most bags are machine washable. Cleaning followed by disinfecting is a best practice measure.