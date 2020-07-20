Letter: North Dakota has ample rail capacity for oil

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A judge ordered the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL) to shut down because permitting laws were not followed. The reactionary response from our elected officials and oil barons is that if the pipeline shuts down “the sky will fall.”

Wayne Stenehjem, our attorney general, and some guy from Douglas named Real Mercier both plied for farmer support by claiming that shutting down the pipeline could hurt farmers because added oil trains will crowd out grain that needs to be shipped to market.

The opposite is true.

Shutting down the pipeline would add only eight oil trains a day to our state’s rail system. I was a locomotive engineer for 30 years in North Dakota and there were times when we had 125 trains a day passing through Fargo. Now that city has only about 50 trains a day and hundreds of North Dakota railroad workers have been laid off because of this drop in traffic.