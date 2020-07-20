Letter: North Dakota has ample rail capacity for oil

A judge ordered the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL) to shut down because permitting laws were not followed. The reactionary response from our elected officials and oil barons is that if the pipeline shuts down “the sky will fall.”
Wayne Stenehjem, our attorney general, and some guy from Douglas named Real Mercier both plied for farmer support by claiming that shutting down the pipeline could hurt farmers because added oil trains will crowd out grain that needs to be shipped to market.
The opposite is true.
Shutting down the pipeline would add only eight oil trains a day to our state’s rail system. I was a locomotive engineer for 30 years in North Dakota and there were times when we had 125 trains a day passing through Fargo. Now that city has only about 50 trains a day and hundreds of North Dakota railroad workers have been laid off because of this drop in traffic.
In the 1960s and 70s North Dakota’s rail lines were in shambles because of the building of the interstate highway system and the diversion of freight from the rails to the highways. Then along came Powder River Basin coal and container trains from Asia. This pass through freight rebuilt our rail lines to the tremendous benefit of North Dakota farmers. Shipping oil by rail doesn’t just benefit rail workers and our state’s railroads, revenue from shipping oil helps pay for the maintenance of our entire rail system and that benefits other shippers like farmers who depend on good rail lines to get their crops to market. The Dakota Access Pipeline … well it ships oil.
In the last dozen years, 21 oil train loading facilities were built in our state with the capacity to load 100 oil trains a day. Those facilities cost almost $1 billion to construct, BNSF alone spent more than $1 billion upgrading track in North Dakota to accommodate the new oil traffic and old unsafe tank cars were replaced with newer safer cars. Building the DAPL created hundreds of millions of dollars in stranded assets and lost opportunities for our state.
Shutting down the DAPL will not cause the “sky to fall.” We have ample rail capacity to haul all of North Dakota’s crude oil safely by rail with newer and safer rail cars. It will put a bunch of railroad workers back to work and provide needed revenue to help maintain our rail infrastructure.
John Risch, Bismarck, is retired from a 42-year career in the railroad industry. He most recently was national legislative director for SMART Transportation.
