The group chair Lydia Gessele says, “Everybody’s sick and tired of these machines controlling our elections.” Well, I’m here to tell you Lydia that the machine only counts the paper ballot that we already use here in ND. That means if there is a close election, we can hand count the paper ballots to verify the machine counted correctly. In fact, it is just like all the states that were contested after the 2020 election. They went back and hand counted all the paper ballots to verify the calculator (voting machine) counted correctly. Isn’t that amazing? That’s why none of the results were overturned. The hand recounts verified the correct results. I have lived in North Dakota my entire life, and have been nothing but impressed with the quality, and integrity of our state’s elections. I am so proud of our election officials, and I thank them and commend them for a job well done. Please verify this information by visiting Vote.nd.gov