ND Dems worked for you this session

With the 2023 legislative session now over, one thing is clear: Democratic-NPL lawmakers championed what’s most important to North Dakota families, while the GOP supermajority pushed extreme policies targeting children, women, and even library books.

Our Dem-NPL legislators led passage of over 50 bills and resolutions on the issues that really matter to North Dakotans like workforce development, child care, public education, community safety, and health care. Because of Dem-NPL legislators, more children will be able to afford school lunches, more moms and dads will be able to afford child care, and more diabetes patients will be able to afford insulin.

While Democrats worked across the aisle to deliver results for North Dakota, the GOP supermajority continued to push its extreme agenda. From banning books to banning health care for pregnant women and children, their agenda restricts your freedom. When it comes to economics, the GOP is focused on cutting taxes for out-of-state oil companies and using public dollars to subsidize private schools, while the Dem-NPL pushed for the $500 primary residence property tax credit that will now benefit all North Dakota homeowners.

In the 68th Legislative Assembly, the Democratic-NPL caucus proudly stood united against the extreme Republican agenda. We will always fight to protect and preserve your rights while the GOP attacks your individual freedoms and local control. Our economic policies will help all families in North Dakota while their policies benefit the biggest corporations and the wealthy. So the next time you cast a ballot for your legislators, remember that only the Democratic-NPL works for you.

Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo

House Minority Leader Zac Ista, D-Grand Forks