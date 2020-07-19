Letter: North Dakota delegation silent on Russian bounties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It would seem the Russia bounty scandal is so damning it will bring down the Trump presidency, either before the November election or with a thorough, overwhelming defeat come November.

We must be grateful to the reporters who relentlessly dug to obtain this information, and to those who helped reveal this unbelievable outrage carried out by Russia against our country.

The threat now, besides a potential barrage of disinformation or diversion from the President and his supporters, is that corrupted Attorney General William Barr will investigate and attack those who made this story public rather than investigating Russia and Trump.

I would hope our alarmingly silent delegation of Kevin Cramer, John Hoeven, and someone apparently named Armstrong, will do whatever they can to prevent Barr or Trump from going after the good guys who broke this story. Instead of acting as a faithful lapdog, Barr should put the lives of American soldiers first and investigate why Mr. Trump has ignored this for so long.

Patricia Schulz, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0