Letter: North Dakota delegation needs change

I notice the many ads for Senator Hoeven state that he “works” for North Dakota – with an emphasis on “works.” I suspect that is being done to convince prospective voters that, in spite of their perceptions to the contrary, he really is working. He has been more visible to the average voter in the last month or so than he has been over the past six years. There’s no question that he and his campaign have the financial resources to produce all sorts of ads and mailings to prove he actually exists. John Hoeven is likable enough as a person, I just don’t think he’s doing much of a job representing us as Senator.

My biggest issue with Senator Hoeven is the same as it is with all Republican congressional incumbents. They have done their best to avert their eyes and keep quiet about the attempt by the former Republican president to instigate an attack on our national Capitol building. The intent was to overthrow the presidential election results -- treasonous and criminal activity. They even fought against a congressional investigation into what happened. Their reluctance to face the truth and to speak out against this action is truly shameful. They are undeserving of reelection.

Katrina Christiansen (no relation) is a quality person, with a strong background in both energy development and agriculture, who would make a great Senator for North Dakota. She is a professor of agricultural engineering at the University of Jamestown, very well educated and, among other positions, supports women’s choice when it comes to reproductive rights. Frankly, she’s a young, bright female. More of those are needed in Congress.

I’m going to vote for change. Please carefully consider the candidates and vote for Katrina Christiansen for Senator and Cara Mund for the House of Representatives.

Kim Christianson, Bismarck