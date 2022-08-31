Letter: North Dakota credit unions seek fair treatment of recovered assets

Over a decade ago, credit unions in North Dakota saw large sums of money dissipate as the corporate credit union structure was devastated by the financial collapse of 2008. The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) implemented the Corporate Stabilization Program, ultimately resulting in $10.5 million in Membership Capital Accounts (MCA) and another $3.3 million in Paid In Capital (PIC), all money belonging to North Dakota credit unions and their members, being held by the regulatory agency.

The corporate restructuring plan also called for corporates to recapitalize, merge, or liquidate. At that time, North Dakota credit unions were served by Midwest Corporate Federal Credit Union, which liquidated in 2011. North Dakota credit unions were not willing to take additional risks and re-capitalize Midwest Corporate or merge with another corporate where they would have had to ante up capital. Basically, what you had was a government forced liquidation. Fortunately, North Dakota credit unions had access to the Bank of North Dakota that provided many of the services of a corporate credit union without having to maintain a capital share.

Fast forward to April 2021 -- when NCUA authorized 100% reimbursement of MCA and 3% of PIC. However, North Dakota credit unions received letters stating that since Midwest Corporate dissolved in 2011, their members were ineligible to receive reimbursement, claiming there is no legal path or entity to return these recovered assets. However, working with the North Dakota Department of Financial Institutions and the Bank of North Dakota, it is not difficult to imagine a “settlement path” could be arranged.

Here is the big question: What happens to the these recovered assets after a liquidation? Does the NCUA just get to keep the $10.5 million in MCA assets that were owned by North Dakota credit unions? Have they been distributed to other surviving corporates in other parts of the country? These are fair and important questions to ask. The MCA and PIC accounts were investments owned by North Dakota credit unions, entities that still exist or have merged into other credit unions, many due to the aftermath of the financial crisis.

To ensure that this issue is resolved fairly for our North Dakota credit unions and their members, the Dakota Credit Union Association (DakCU) has reached out to Senator Kevin Cramer, who serves on the Senate Banking Committee, and North Dakota’s Senior Senator, John Hoeven. They agree that North Dakota credit unions should receive their share of the recovered assets and penned a joint letter to the NCUA expressing as much.

Bottom line is the financial crisis and the ensuing fallout had a negative impact on our credit unions. The reimbursements of the capital shares would certainly benefit every one of these credit unions and their member owners.

The NCUA needs to do the right thing and disburse these recovered assets to the rightful owners. Since credit unions are member owned financial cooperatives, the NCUA has arbitrarily decided to confiscate these assets from everyday North Dakotans who are members of these institutions. The 30 surviving credit unions in North Dakota that lost their capital investments deserve no less -- and neither do their members.