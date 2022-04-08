Letter: North Dakota Congressional delegation hasn't defended democracy

North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Cramer, adoring disciple of Ukraine’s second deadliest enemy, former President Trump, is now whining that Vladimir Putin’s second deadliest enemy (next to Vlodymyr Zelenskyy), President Joe Biden, “isn’t doing enough for Ukraine.”

Nonsense! Senator Cramer has done only the minimum for Ukraine, and even less for American democracy, with misplaced priorities in favor of tax-evading billionaires, while “sticking it” to ordinary North Dakota taxpayers.

Worse than that sad performance is the abject “mission to Moscow” on July 4, 2018 of North Dakota’s other Republican Senator, John Hoeven. In currying favor with Vladimir Putin on behalf of Donald Trump, Hoeven, one Republican Congresswoman, and six other Republican Senators aided and abetted a vicious dictator bent upon destroying Ukraine. Also, Hoeven’s failure, like Cramer’s, to hold Trump fully accountable for the Jan. 6, 2021 treasonous insurrection has only encouraged this sore loser to continue his assaults on the rules of the game he lost, the U.S. Constitution. Democrats, and the few Republicans left with an actual spine, are the only ones left to defend the American democracy.

Not to be outdone in supporting profits over people, Republican Congressman Kelly Armstrong joined both ND senators in voting against the Covid Relief Bill of 2021, and thus, against America in its hour of need. Later on that year, he couldn’t even be bothered to vote for bridges, highways and internet expansion in the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

As the corrupt tyrant Trump now seeks the aid of the murderous tyrant Putin in further tormenting the prodigal son of a forgiving father, voters need to be reminded, especially in November, that Cramer, Hoeven and Armstrong have pledged their allegiance to greed, hatred of one’s neighbor, and Donald Trump’s serial prevarications, NOT to the people of North Dakota and the United States of America.

Charlie Barber, Mandan

