Letter: North Dakota citizens can beat COVID-19

North Dakota citizens can beat the COVID-19 virus -- if everyone contributes to the effort.

First, get vaccinated. Fifty percent of North Dakota adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the CDC's vaccine tracker, but 70% is needed to achieve herd immunity. Now is the time to get vaccinated. All vaccines are highly effective at preventing the disease; less than 1% fully vaccinated North Dakotans have become ill with the virus.

The vaccines are very safe. Millions of vaccine doses have been administered with only a handful of serious adverse reactions per million administered vaccinations. It is far safer to receive a vaccination than to refuse a vaccination.

It also appears that the current vaccines offer protection against many emerging variants.

Second, if not fully vaccinated, a person should continue to wear a face covering indoors. Studies have demonstrated that masks significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Respect the decision of businesses that continue to require masks. Protect yourself and others.

Also, wash hands (or use a sanitizer). This routine practice minimizes the spread of nasty bacteria and viruses.