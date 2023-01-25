Letter: North Dakota can lead in reducing drug prices

The North Dakota Legislature has an opportunity this session to take the first step in addressing the unaffordable cost of prescription drugs. With Senate Bill 2031, the ND Public Employees Retirement System (ND PERS) Prescription Drug Pilot Program, international reference pricing would allow North Dakota to import more affordable drug payment rates from Canada as an alternative to importing actual drugs. If the pilot is successful, this could expand to other insurers statewide ensuring that thousands of North Dakotans can afford lifesaving medications.

While detractors tell us that high drug prices are the price we pay for research and development, there is no justifiable reason for Americans to pay significantly higher prices than the rest of the world for the exact same prescription drugs.

Drugs do not work if people can’t afford to fill a prescription. I have heard stories over the years from local North Dakota snowbirds who go to Mesa, Arizona, in the winter. They have told me they are allowed to buy six months of their medications, by walking over the border from Yuma, Arizona, to the small city of Los Algodones, Mexico. There, you will find a plethora of U.S. educated dentists, and large pharmacies. As one of those occasional snowbirds, I wanted to see this for myself. I joined my husband for dental work across the border and took along the list I gathered info from friends and family for specific medications to compare. However, I wanted only to compare U.S. manufactured medication for a fair and equal comparison. If Mexico can import these medications from the U.S. and sell them for less than sold in the U.S., why?

I didn’t expect the outcome I found. I have testified twice to ND Legislative Committees on the drastic difference in price for nearly all those I compared. The meds and insulin I compared varied from $2.50 for a 30-day supply in Mexico to nearly $300 for the same U.S. drug in Fargo. One medication was $4 in Mexico and $795 in Fargo. The list went on and on. I have friends who have done this same comparison with Canada and found similar low-cost results. Why in the world would we NOT want to make this comparison for the benefit of North Dakotans? I was also stunned to see the many yellow Bison shirts walking along the sidewalks and Bison and UND merchandise in gift stores. I even had coffee with a couple from Washburn and Beulah in a Mexican shop. Was I the last to know this existed?

Opponents will say the manufacturers would sacrifice research and development of new life saving drugs if the price was lower. How about saving the very lives of those who cannot afford them with existing drugs by making them affordable right now? An internet search on annual reports showed from 2016-22, AstraZeneca spent nearly $24 billion in campaign contributions with 12,000 lobbyists looking to protect their interests. Bristol Myers Squibb spent over $33 billion on the same effort. Just think of the potential to put those funds to developing new drugs if politicians weren’t so dependent of these contributions?

In a new analysis published in The Journal of the American Medical Association, the average prices for newly marketed prescription drugs in the United States grew by 20 percent per year from 2008 to 2021, amounting to a tenfold increase in just over a decade.

In 2020 and 2021, nearly half of new drugs were priced at more than $150,000 per year, compared with fewer than 10 percent of drugs introduced at this price level in 2008.

Staying healthy, and in some cases -- staying alive -- should not bankrupt the good people of this state. I am grateful to North Dakota legislators who are committed to studying this issue. Prescription drug costs are a top concern of North Dakotans over 50, and we voted with that in mind last fall. I’m asking that our State Representatives and Senators take the first step toward a truly healthy and thriving North Dakota by passing SB 2031 and ensuring that citizens of every age and walk of life can afford their lifesaving prescription drugs.