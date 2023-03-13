The anti-LGBTQ+ legislation targeting trans citizens in our state smacks of Christian Nationalism. The only testimony in favor of any of those bills are either from faith based organizations or citizens and legislators talking about their faith based reasoning for these bills to pass. In contrast, the opposition is packed with testimony from the medical community, scientific community, social workers - all evidence based - AND faith based testimony as well. And yet, that testimony is ignored in favor of religious belief.

North Dakota Republicans, I feel, are being extreme in how they attempt to force their personal faith based beliefs on all North Dakotans through the law. And they’ll probably be successful if Republicans remain spineless. I have a born and raised North Dakotan non-binary young adult child who is terrified of the rhetoric coming from the Republican party in our state. Their entire community is appallingly misrepresented by extreme rhetoric of the Republicans who choose to remain ignorant of the facts and truth because it doesn’t serve their agenda and through their willful ignorance they will only achieve harm for North Dakotans. I was raised Republican but more than that I was raised American and the Republican party is falling woefully short of anything resembling the dream that is our country. North Dakota can do better. Do better.