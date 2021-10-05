Letter: North Dakota burning; governor fiddling

By now most of you know that COVID-19 is exploding again in North Dakota. Hospital capacity is reaching “critical levels” in the state. (Bismarck Tribune). Sanford Health data indicate that nearly all of its COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Governor Burgum’s solution remains the same: individual responsibility.

According to an Oct. 1, 2021 press release, Governor Burgum writes, “…leaders urge public to help reduce need for hospitalization.”

How can this be accomplished? According to Burgum we should “Avoid dangerous or high risk activities that could cause serious injury. See your primary physician regularly and take care of your chronic health conditions. Make sure vaccinations are current for you and your children. Wash hands, social distance and wear a mask to help against all respiratory viruses. If you are sick with respiratory virus, stay home and isolate to avoid infecting others. Practice defensive driving. Consider a telehealth option if you aren’t feeling well.”

I have a question for Governor Burgum. North Dakota received $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid (which Senators Hoeven and Cramer along with Representative Armstrong did not support). How much of this aid will be utilized to help reduce hospitalization caused by the record infusion of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients?

Henry Lebak, Bismarck

