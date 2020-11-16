Letter: Non-partisan plan needed for COVID

Now that the election is over it is time for a non-partisan approach to pandemic control. The current surge related to campaign rallies and victory parties should be a sobering affirmation that community spread is the result of our social behavior. We are all in this together! Give Trump credit for providing ventilators and the warp speed approach that looks like we may have widespread vaccine availability by April or May. However, other failures have led to our current peak of cases. If the pandemic were a wildfire we would not wait until Jan. 20 to take action. In our divided country a Biden task force is not likely to get the 100% cooperation needed to control the pandemic. I suggest Congress should authorize the Centers for Disease Control to set up a Pandemic Control Commission. Give them authority to draft a plan to control the pandemic and supervise the vaccine distribution when that is available. We need all 50 states on the same page; that will only happen if we have a national plan. With medical people telling us that the death toll could be 500,000 in the U.S. if we don’t change our behavior, I say let's get smart, listen to science.