Letter: No secrecy in ALEC meetings

David Schwalbe’s March 13 letter suggests legislators somehow met in secrecy at an American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) meeting in 2019. (You can watch dozens of videos of these “secret” meetings on ALEC’s YouTube page.) I attended the meeting along with these legislators and more than 1,500 other state legislators and policy champions, no secrecy.

We spent three days listening to more than 100 speakers and discussing policy ranging from occupational licensing reform to help people find work; limits on the length of probation to help ex-offenders safely return to normal life; and a prohibition on female genital mutilation to protect women and girls from abuse. My time was spent in energy policy discussions just as Speaker Koppelman and Rep. Satrom spent their time with their respective committees: criminal justice reform and civil justice.

Schwalbe’s “secret” is hiding in plain sight: North Dakota legislators attend ALEC meetings to learn from the experiences of other state legislators, to share what is worked at home. In as much as we learn about criminal justice reform or energy policy, we also lead with North Dakota values. I am proud North Dakota’s approach to regulatory reform has become a model across the nation because of its success here at home and our promotion at ALEC.