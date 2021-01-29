Letter: No room for pro-life view with Democrats

All the Christmas decorations are down and put away. As many of us pro-life supporters turn the calendar page we shudder to think of the Roe v. Wade anniversary on Jan. 22. The word holocaust can be defined as “an event in which there is a lot of destruction and a lot of people killed.” Its synonyms include devastation, destruction, carnage, genocide and annihilation. We can place abortion on this list. We have studied other holocausts throughout history where evil men and women have caused such human suffering and death.

As of December 2019, it is estimated 61 million unborn babies have died by abortion in the U.S. The Democratic Party supports this ongoing holocaust under the guise of “protecting and advancing reproductive health rights and justice.” Some even demand taxpayers pay for this carnage!

According to LifeNews the party made it clear there is no place for pro-life Democrats and they are to get in line with abortion or get out of the party! Their concern for women's rights do not include the female babies who are killed in an abortion. Where are their rights? Abortion is the leading cause of death in the U.S. It outranks heart disease, cancer, strokes and other leading causes.

“Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil.” -- Isaiah 5:20.

Virginia Dolajak, Bismarck

