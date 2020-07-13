Letter: No reason not to wear mask in North Dakota

In North Dakota we have a population that is a majority of people who are self-proclaimed as Pro-Life and Pro-Business. With this type of population, I am curious as to why so few people wear face masks in North Dakota?
Face masks are not some liberal plot to end your freedoms. They are an easy common-sense way to offer some level of protection from spreading COVID-19. In North Dakota I thought we lived by the ethos of caring for our neighbor? That’s what our grandparents did during World War Two and the Great Depression. That’s what our farming communities were built on, and through them, our state.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing a face mask. On their webpage they list 19 studies done within the last year that back up wearing face masks as the key to slowing the spread of COVID-19. These scientists are not being guided by politics, or an agenda. They are being led to where the data, and the scientifically proven facts take them. You can still go into public with a mask on. It doesn’t affect your rights to free speech, press, assembly, or right to bear arms.
If this is not enough for you, let’s look at this from a purely economic perspective. Forbes Magazine (a Conservative leaning periodical) just published a study by Goldman Sachs (obviously not a liberal institution) that said a nationwide face mask wearing mandate would save 5% of our GDP, or $1 trillion. This would come from the saving of money from fewer people being sick, and the resulting financial costs associated with that.
Either way you look at it, there is no reason to not wear a mask.
Cody Stanley, Grand Forks
