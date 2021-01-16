Letter: No one entitled to overturn election

Our congressional delegation was very instrumental is fueling the misinformation over the last presidential election. After over 60 court challenges, 3 recounts in Georgia, certified election reports from each of the 50 states our delegation stood at a rally and supported the false information that there was a possibility that the election was rigged, stolen or was full of massive fraud. When Al Gore lost his Supreme Court bid over the famous hanging chads and when Hillary Clinton lost even when polls showed her winning she went on television the next day and conceded to President-elect Trump. This man has pressured state legislatures, state election officials, news channels and honest people who believed the lies that he was spreading to overturn the bedrock of our democracy -- a free election. Our own attorney general signed on to a lawsuit from Texas trying to tell other states how they should carry out their elections. Imagine if California tried to tell us how to conduct our elections. We voted by mail because of Covid. So did many other states for the same reason. Are we so arrogant that we think only we can do it right and nobody else can? Would you honestly believe that if votes were tampered with that they would only tamper with the president and turn control of the Senate over to the other party? Our state delegation and our State Legislature need to announce to the state that the election was indeed fair and that there was no evidence of fraud as 60 plus court challenges have ruled and that the electoral college has spoken. If you do not like the outcome that is your right. Trying to overturn an election and destroy the Capitol is no one's right.