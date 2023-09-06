No more silence, end gun violence

One school shooting should have been enough to say “enough is enough.” One time is what it took in every large economy country to say “enough is enough.” Not in the USA. We love our guns. We love guns more than any country, in fact, we have more guns than people in this country. We also have more mass shootings than any country. No one comes close to number of shootings. We have laws that allow any Jo Schmo walk in to gun show or Walmart and leave with one or more guns and enough ammo to start a war. But no, no guns aren’t the problem. Guns are part of the American fabric, no way it could be the problem. Well this is why history is so important. Many of the founding members of this country specifically wrote that guns should be for militias. The supreme court made many rulings in the past based on the founding members writings. Guns should not be in the hands of any citizen. Guns need to be regulated to the fullest extent to not only decrease gun violence towards others, but we can reduce the suicide by gun rate. We can help so many people. We can rest at night knowing our kids won’t be butchered by an AR. We can feel comfortable and safe at a large gathering. We need to make a change in gun culture. That change starts with you. You need to read the effect of guns on your community, your state, and country. The facts are clear, more guns, less strict gun laws, only equal one thing...more death. So what will it take for you to say enough is enough? Another officer shot down? A mass shooting? A school shooting? No more silence, end gun violence.