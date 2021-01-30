Letter: No immunity for nursing homes

AARP North Dakota strongly opposes a bill in the North Dakota Legislature that grants nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other long-term care facilities immunity related to COVID-19.

House Bill 1175 strips away the rights of residents and their families to seek legal redress and hold facilities accountable when residents are harmed, neglected or abused.

In North Dakota, about 10,000 people live in these facilities. More than 840 COVID-related deaths (approximately 60%) have occurred in them. While there may be some circumstances beyond a facility’s control, it is essential that these facilities remain responsible for any negligent actions.

Over the course of the pandemic, most nursing home inspections have been suspended, family in-person visits were prohibited except in limited circumstances, and even ombudsman visits were restricted. There are fewer eyes observing what is actually happening in these facilities.

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities may be unable to advocate for themselves and now have limited access to people who can advocate on their behalf. This lack of oversight is alarming and requires us to ensure that residents and their families still have the option to seek redress.