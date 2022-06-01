Letter: No good will come from legalizing marijuana

I do not share Ellie Shockley’s enthusiasm on the prospect of a petition to place on the November general election an initiated measure for the legalization of marijuana. It was a bad idea in the 2018 election, and it still is. The backers of legalized marijuana have tried yet again to tweak their ideas to appeal to more voters this time. I am against this renewed attempt. Those of us who believe as I do that no good will come from legalizing marijuana can take a first step in defeating this initiated measure by refusing to sign the petitions being circulated and encouraging others not to sign these petitions. Keeping it off the ballot will save a lot of time and trouble.