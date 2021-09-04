Letter: No Biden support, only Trump haters

When Trump was president almost weekly there was a letter saying something like “XXXX deaths from Covid and Trump is responsible for every one of them.” Since Biden’s inauguration, about 250,000 have died from Covid. Have I read one letter screaming about Biden being responsible? Nope. But, bad orange man gone. I read numerous letters about Trump lying. Biden said Kabul would not be another Saigon. Obviously he lied. And not one word about that. But, bad orange man gone. Trump had the USA on the road to energy independence. Biden has destroyed that, gas has gone up over $1.00/gallon and Biden is begging people who don’t like us to pump more oil. But, bad orange man gone. I read over and over about how dysfunctional the Trump administration was. So the withdrawal from Afghanistan is an object lesson of how to manage a retreat? We now have dead GIs while Biden is directing the Secretary of Defense to design stylish new uniforms for pregnant 'soldiers.' But, bad orange man gone. I read numerous letters quoting the intelligence community informing us in somber tones that it was obvious that Trump colluded with Russia. Now these same ‘intelligence’ people are stumbling around saying that nobody could have predicted that the Afghanistan government would fall in 11 days. But, bad orange man gone. The southern border is overflowing with illegal aliens provided with food, shelter, medical care, and education that the American taxpayer is paying for. But, bad orange man gone. In fact since Biden was inaugurated I haven’t seen one opinion letter praising either Biden or Harris for anything they’ve done. Anything. I guess the bottom line is that there are no Biden supporters, only Trump haters. What a reason for voting for Biden. But, bad orange man gone.