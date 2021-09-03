Letter: No Biden support, only Trump haters

No Biden support, only Trump haters
When Trump was president almost weekly there was a letter saying something like “XXXX deaths from Covid and Trump is responsible for every one of them.” Since Biden’s inauguration, about 250,000 have died from Covid. Have I read one letter screaming about Biden being responsible? Nope. But, bad orange man gone. I read numerous letters about Trump lying. Biden said Kabul would not be another Saigon. Obviously he lied. And not one word about that. But, bad orange man gone. Trump had the USA on the road to energy independence. Biden has destroyed that, gas has gone up over $1.00/gallon and Biden is begging people who don’t like us to pump more oil. But, bad orange man gone. I read over and over about how dysfunctional the Trump administration was. So the withdrawal from Afghanistan is an object lesson of how to manage a retreat? We now have dead GIs while Biden is directing the Secretary of Defense to design stylish new uniforms for pregnant ‘soldiers.’ But, bad orange man gone. I read numerous letters quoting the intelligence community informing us in somber tones that it was obvious that Trump colluded with Russia.
Now these same ‘intelligence’ people are stumbling around saying that nobody could have predicted that the Afghanistan government would fall in 11 days. But, bad orange man gone. The southern border is overflowing with illegal aliens provided with food, shelter, medical care, and education that the American taxpayer is paying for. But, bad orange man gone. In fact since Biden was inaugurated I haven’t seen one opinion letter praising either Biden or Harris for anything they’ve done. Anything. I guess the bottom line is that there are no Biden supporters, only Trump haters. What a reason for voting for Biden. But, bad orange man gone.
Roger Gazur, Beulah
Newest conspiracy theory is dangerous
You are not a horse, you are not a cow. Two years ago, had I heard the U.S. Commissioner on Food and Drugs—Department of Health and Human Services that controls the FDA, approve or state the above, I would have assumed that she had lost her faculties, and someone would quickly remove her from her position. September 2021 this statement was necessary because foolish people are using Ivermectin to treat and/or prevent Covid. I wonder if these people give their pets or farm animals, Tylenol, Prempro, Viagra, Lexapro, etc. to treat their animals for a headache, menopause, erectile dysfunction, depression or anxiety. Could be ... who knows? How have many of us sunk so far down the common sense pole to believe in all the conspiracy theories on the web is unfathomable! I guess there’s something there for everyone. Pick and chose your favorite theory. Sadly, some highly intelligent people fall for these idiocies. Taking costly Ivermectin that can send you to the hospital (if it isn’t already full) rather than getting a shot is beyond my comprehension. Your selfish, self-centered, egotistical claptrap is affecting people like myself. We are vaccinated, we do mask up, we do social distance, and can’t go to events, eat out or travel for fear of running into one of you. You have made us prisoners, you have taken away our freedoms. When Jonas Salk developed the polio vaccine, my mother saw to it that I got the shot. I was a little girl and could finally go swimming. She didn’t go to a school board meeting screaming and yelling incoherently about nonsense that would have put her in a psychiatric unit. Folks, you are losing it, and you may really lose it if you find yourselves dead.