Just mailed my federal tax payment. It hurts knowing not only will those dollars be wasted but also the ones I paid during the year have been sucked up by special interests. There seems to be zero accountability from either party for our deficit spending. By the time my grandchildren reach 18 (approximately 10 years from now), they, and everyone alive will be saddled with $200,000 of national debt from years of irrational federal spending. We are again approaching the time to approve expansion of the federal debt ceiling and approve a Biden budget that expands welfare, increases “green” energy subsidies for political donors, promotes corporate/bank bailouts, and adds legions more government agents while increasing taxes. Will it be passed with any meaningful reductions or controls? Probably not.

Our Senators had little problem accepting huge Covid spending bills with billions in no work for pay provisions and needless social program spending. They supported a bogus infrastructure bill that was at best 20% true infrastructure. They did little to push back on Republican leaders passage of the “inflation Reduction Act” which made inflation worse. Republican leaders are going to make significant changes to federal spending? We know Uncle Sam needs a GoLo diet. Yet, how many of you have heard of an identifiable list of program cuts?

National security interests (same term used to justify Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Ukraine) will significantly increase defense spending because of Taiwan. Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security program cuts are politically untouchable, even though they are one third of federal spending. Taxes will increase. Energy costs will soar. Government control will increase. Until true fiscal discipline can defeat swampy self interest and political self greed, the country will get buried under the weight of its debt. Heaven help us vote smarter!

Gary P. Miller, Bismarck