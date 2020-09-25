Letter: Nine months in, there is still no end in sight

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

200,000 dead to COVID-19 in America so far. Without a vaccine the virus was going to inevitably kill thousands of Americans, but the current death toll did not have to happen. Other countries have done much better.

First, Trump’s administration dismantled the agency tasked with planning for such a pandemic, sending experts packing.

Second, the president ignored the warnings, poo-pooed the dangers, telling us the virus would magically disappear, downplaying the virus danger because he was worried about his reelection.

Third, Trump failed to marshal the resources of the federal government to meet the crisis, barely utilizing the Defense Production Act. The COVID-19 “war” has killed almost four times more Americans than the Vietnam War, yet the Trump administration has barely utilized the DPA. Nine months into the pandemic, the nation is still critically short of Personal Protective Equipment and COVID-19 testing resources.

Fourth, the Trump administration has consistently interfered with a rational scientific approach to the pandemic, turning anti-COVID efforts into a political circus. Trump has interfered with the CDC and the FDA, and he has undermined the public’s confidence in these scientific organizations further exasperating their efforts to fight the virus.