Letter: Next few months require leadership

I'm not gonna lie, the Capitol insurrection, along with Covid lockdown, has proven to be a bit much. It is nothing that I can't work through -- seriously -- but these events have had a profound effect.

Who would have thought, in America, we would see thousands attack our Capitol, based on lies, with the objective of overthrowing the government? Watch the many videos of what happened in D.C. and then compare those videos to what we have seen around the world. We were lucky that the mob was like their leader -- inept and lacking the conviction needed to finish the job. If they had the wherewithal we would be locked into a standoff with the insurrectionists; as lawmakers and their staff are being held hostage.

While we remember the horrors of Jan. 6, 2021, let's not forget that we are also having 3,000 Americans die each day from Covid. Yes, that same Covid that has been rampaging across the U.S. and now has mutated, making it more deadly than before. We are witnessing hospitals being crushed by the sheer numbers of infected Covid patients. We are seeing a failure in the distribution and administration of the Covid vaccine.