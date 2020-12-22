Letter: New York columnist should blame his own city

On Dec. 10 the Tribune published a scurrilous piece by New York Times columnist Frank Bruni, who calls the Dakotas “a horror story that didn’t have to be, a theater of American disgrace.” Why a horror story? Because our COVID numbers, when adjusted for population, rank high compared to other states. Why a disgrace? Because our selfish provincialism, distrust of science, stubborn independence, and our conservative politics, all which led us to resist the mask mandates and other measures more readily adopted by other states, caused this. In other words, if we hadn’t been such ignorant, rebellious, Trump-supporting yokels people would not have died.

Bruni’s harsh judgment reeks of coastal elitism. He just knows more than those who inhabit fly-over country. We don’t trust science, but he does. He also is more virtuous because he believes in the common good, and we don’t.

What else is behind the evident glee with which he attacks the Dakotas? Politics, to be sure. But our recent COVID rankings also give Bruni an opportunity to point the finger at states which he thinks --unjustifiably -- bungled their COVID response worse than New York. As a bonus, he gets to blame it on our backward rural values and culture.