Letter: New rail bridge is needed without delay

I’ve watched with interest as a small group of people work to save the old railroad bridge over the Missouri River. I understand history but people need to understand that saving that bridge could negatively impact farmers and other shippers by delaying a much-needed new bridge.

The railroad tracks through Bismarck over the bridge into Mandan connect North Dakota to the rest of the world. We can’t compete if we can’t get our goods to other markets outside our borders. It’s not just grain shipments, it’s coal, crude oil, and manufacturing goods hauled across that route. Spend a day watching that train traffic and you have a full picture of North Dakota’s economy moving across that river bridge.

Attempts to save the bridge may be well-intentioned, but they are potentially detrimental to all industries that need the heavy-haul economic option of rail transportation. The railroad doesn’t decide to replace a bridge unless it has to. If the small group of people actively pushing to save the bridge is successful then BNSF has to build a different bridge project than they planned which means different designs, different property impacts, more costs and more time. The bridge is over 100 years old. It carries heavy rail cars full of everything you can imagine. Why would we want to risk the ability to ship on that route by delaying the start of construction?