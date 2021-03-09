Letter: New NDDOT program provides a solution to driving impaired

Vision Zero partners from the Office of the Governor, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) announced a new program aimed at reducing the number of impaired drivers on North Dakota roadways through a new program called ND Sober Ride.

Arrests, injuries and deaths from driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol are 100% preventable. This program is a technology-based solution and a positive alternative to driving impaired.

ND Sober Ride provides codes to North Dakota drivers to use toward $10 off a ride from the ride-hailing service, Lyft. The first code, NDSoberRide, is available March 2-31 during the hours of 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. until codes last to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. New codes will be available during holidays and/or events and will be announced throughout the year.

Lyft codes are unique to each holiday and/or event and a user may only use a code once per time period. Codes will be advertised through traditional and digital media and Vision Zero social media channels. Codes are also available on the Vision Zero website. ND Sober Ride plans to expand to include smaller communities by utilizing taxi and other transportation services in the future.