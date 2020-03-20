Letter: New fishing regulations are major change

New fishing regulations set by the ND Game and Fish (GNF) have a major change that will affect all fisherman alike, young and old. Two pieces of fish will now be considered as two fillets which making up one fish. Fully clean your fish at the cleaning stations will now not be possible, in that you now have to take the fish home and finalize your cleaning there. If one has to have the mess at home, why then even have the cleaning stations at all?

Is this GNF excuse to start curbing or discontinuing cleaning stations in the future? It is the GNF’s assertion that this regulation will assist wardens in reducing over harvest of fish. I totally disagree with their GNF assertion that over harvesting will be reduced as wardens will be able to count fish easier. Those who willfully choose to exceed their limit, will continue to do so without regards to the number of pieces of fish fillets.

There is no forgiveness for those youngsters that are just learning to fillet fish. I can vividly remember first learning how to fillet, I never just came away with two fillets per fish, more like four or five as the norm. Do we now have to protect our children or grandchildren by overzealous wardens for errors in filleting?