Letter: New federal copay policy could harm family health care access

Families of children with special health care needs must have affordable access to prescription medications. As one of the parent organizations in North Dakota, Family Voices of North Dakota has been assisting families with a wide variety of information, training and support since 1995. We are worried that a new federal policy regarding the way insurers handle drug manufacturer assistance is going to make it very difficult for families with a chronic health condition and disabilities to get the medications they need.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has finalized a rule change that would no longer require insurers to count copay assistance offered by drug manufacturers against the patient’s out-of-pocket limit. Under their previous rules, those copay assistance amounts would count toward the deductible and out-of-pocket maximums, the total amount the patient (or patient’s family in the case of children) must pay before insurance covers the cost of a medication.
That was an acceptable policy. Now, under the proposed rule changes scheduled to take effect next year, insurers can limit the benefit that manufacturer assistance provides to patients. For example, take a patient who has a $100 copay for a medication and manufacturer assistance that covers $75, leaving the patient to pay the remaining $25. With the policy change, the insurer would only count the $25 toward the deductible or out of pocket maximum, instead of the entire $100 the pharmacy receives from the patient and copay assistance combined.
This way of crediting copay assistance is called an accumulator adjustment program. It is not patient friendly, as it prioritizes insurers’ bottom lines over affordable access to physician-prescribed medicines. Far too often, the high costs imposed by this practice can force families to make gut-wrenching decisions about their child’s medicines, making them cut down the amount of medicines they give the child, against their doctor’s direction, or even go without treatment at all. As you can imagine, this can be a dangerous situation for our children. In North Dakota, there are approximately 30,408 children with a chronic health condition or disability. For these families, 58% have out of pocket costs of $500 a month and higher.
Obviously, it will take much longer to meet the deductible that way and, when the copay assistance runs out, the patient will be responsible for the entire $100 charge. Multiply that times the multiple medications many children with a chronic condition or disability may take (some of which can range from well over $100 monthly to thousands per month). For some of our families that have a rare condition, meds made for their condition come at an even greater cost, making this insurance company-friendly policy devastating to those families. As you can see it doesn't take long before many families would face a pharmacy crisis with costs that they simply cannot pay.
With this change, while insurance companies may see short-term gains, tragically, this may cause an increase in the long-term costs for patients who may have to do without their medications, become sicker and causing increase charges increased physician visits, adding to the families cost, increase trips to emergency care, and hospitalizations. Creating great concern regarding health care disparities as no one is a winner in this situation.
Children with and without a chronic condition and disability will not be the only people affected by this change. Copay accumulator adjustment programs will make medicines more expensive for seniors, middle-class workers, minorities, and quite literally anyone who takes doctor-prescribed medications.
Family Voices of North Dakota is very concerned regarding this new rule and we hope that HHS would rescind this change before it takes effect in 2021. We hope this provides some awareness to the current situation and enable open discussions in the days ahead. Families are struggling, they do not ask for a hand out, but they do often need something to hang on to, to keep them from drowning in medical debt.
Donene Feist, Edgeley, is executive director of Family Voices of North Dakota.
