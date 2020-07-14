Letter: New federal copay policy could harm family health care access

This way of crediting copay assistance is called an accumulator adjustment program. It is not patient friendly, as it prioritizes insurers’ bottom lines over affordable access to physician-prescribed medicines. Far too often, the high costs imposed by this practice can force families to make gut-wrenching decisions about their child’s medicines, making them cut down the amount of medicines they give the child, against their doctor’s direction, or even go without treatment at all. As you can imagine, this can be a dangerous situation for our children. In North Dakota, there are approximately 30,408 children with a chronic health condition or disability. For these families, 58% have out of pocket costs of $500 a month and higher.

Obviously, it will take much longer to meet the deductible that way and, when the copay assistance runs out, the patient will be responsible for the entire $100 charge. Multiply that times the multiple medications many children with a chronic condition or disability may take (some of which can range from well over $100 monthly to thousands per month). For some of our families that have a rare condition, meds made for their condition come at an even greater cost, making this insurance company-friendly policy devastating to those families. As you can see it doesn't take long before many families would face a pharmacy crisis with costs that they simply cannot pay.