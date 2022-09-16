Letter: New comics page in Tribune a joke

What a joke! (Pun intended). The new “comic” page is now like something you would see in a weekly tabloid. It’s been harder and harder to find reasons to read the Trib and this is probably the straw that broke the camel's back.
Mark Nygard, Hazen
Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) has absolutely no track record for building pipelines, and they are proposing to build/maintain the largest CO2 …
I worked for the state of North Dakota from 1973 until retiring in 2005 with a decent reliable pension. Although I enjoyed my various position…
North Dakota's U.S. House race keeps getting curiouser and curiouser.
I believe carbon capture and sequestration is a key element of North Dakota’s energy future. As a geologist and businessperson, I see the bene…
I have thought a lot about the abortion issue ever since I was a young lady. One of my friends at that time shocked me as she said she had had…
Although I have taught in public schools since 1990, I had never heard of Critical Race Theory until the term started being used in controvers…
Can an individual North Dakota do anything to support Democracy? By volunteering to be an election worker, you can encourage all eligible vote…
As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s community Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be walking on Sept. 25 at the Bismarck…
Creating a sense of purpose as we age makes life better. We have found great purpose by volunteering with AARP ND. A non-political, non-partis…
Among other things, Bill Patrie (8/2) grieves over the decline of mainstream churches. His hoped-for remedy is the replacement of “the tired a…
